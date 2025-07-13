The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE HD opened at $370.15 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

