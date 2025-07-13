Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PM opened at $179.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.84 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

