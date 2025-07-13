Hughes Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

SO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

