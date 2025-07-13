TFR Capital LLC. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TFR Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.71 and a 200-day moving average of $460.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

