Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

