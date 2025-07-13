Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

