Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,126,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.38.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $538.95 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $546.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

