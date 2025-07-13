Asset Dedication LLC Sells 340 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.79 and its 200-day moving average is $348.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.