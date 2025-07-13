Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $824,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,755,000 after buying an additional 3,059,255 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $339,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,237,000 after buying an additional 1,116,541 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $154.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

