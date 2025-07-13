Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,416. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,445 shares of company stock worth $5,554,242 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

