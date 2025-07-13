iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 278,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 123,037 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

