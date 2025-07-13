Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.83.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $708.49 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $715.67 and its 200 day moving average is $662.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

