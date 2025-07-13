TruNorth Capital Management LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 566.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWF opened at $427.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $429.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

