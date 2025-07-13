Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $512.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

