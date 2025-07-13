Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $512.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.38. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

