Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

