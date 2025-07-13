Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

