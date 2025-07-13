Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Purchases 35,961 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 409.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,553,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 80,269 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

