Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – July 10th

Booking, Carnival, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kraft Heinz, and Expedia Group are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, develop or manage lodging properties such as hotels, resorts and extended?stay facilities. They fall within the hospitality sector and their performance is influenced by factors like travel demand, occupancy rates and average daily room rates. Investors buy hotel stocks to gain exposure to tourism trends, but should be mindful of seasonality, economic cycles and the capital?intensive nature of the business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $33.41 on Thursday, reaching $5,701.45. The company had a trading volume of 90,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,425.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,990.14. The firm has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,155,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,249,056. Carnival has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

KDP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 7,525,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,938,763. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 8,542,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,970. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.93. 1,055,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,197. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

