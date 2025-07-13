Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

