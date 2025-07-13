Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.