Westmount Partners LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Westmount Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $164.92. The company has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $155.95 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

