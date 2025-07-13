Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $33.34 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $33,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.31.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Spotify Technology stock opened at $708.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $689.79 and a 200-day moving average of $601.90. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.