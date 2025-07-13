Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.73. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

