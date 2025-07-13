Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 140.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

CRWD opened at $478.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.03. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

