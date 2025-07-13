Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,353 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7%

ISRG stock opened at $512.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.