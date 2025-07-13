Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 205 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,573.30. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $106,251.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,922.55. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $258.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.