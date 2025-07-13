Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.