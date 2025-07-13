Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Has $294,000 Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,029.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,573.30. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,537 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $258.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

