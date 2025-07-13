Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $715.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $720.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.12.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

