Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

