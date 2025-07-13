iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $68,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

