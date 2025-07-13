ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $254.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.43 and a 1 year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

