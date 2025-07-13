Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

