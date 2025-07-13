New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 102,294 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,294 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $204,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $221.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

