Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.7% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,281,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,721,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.