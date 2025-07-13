Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.7% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,281,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,721,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $50.30.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
