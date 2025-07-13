Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Buys 17 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,116.25.

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 578 shares in the company, valued at $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,059.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,062.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,037.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

