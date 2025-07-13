Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,040 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $157,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.