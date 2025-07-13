LRI Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LRI Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,402,000 after acquiring an additional 916,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,633,000 after buying an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after buying an additional 208,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,723,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,250. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $51.58 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

