Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
