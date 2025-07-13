Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V2 Financial group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.44. The firm has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

