Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $281.01 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $273.19 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.