Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $405.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.