GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Increased by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises approximately 2.0% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.38.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $538.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.85. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $546.65. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

