Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 25 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,387.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,486.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,579.78 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

