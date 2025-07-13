24,551 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $73.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

