iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,777 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

