Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,998 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $363.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

