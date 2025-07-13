Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $233.92 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.44 and its 200-day moving average is $213.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

