Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.
AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $19.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
AON Stock Performance
AON stock opened at $355.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.19 and its 200-day moving average is $370.67. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AON has a 12 month low of $295.79 and a 12 month high of $412.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
