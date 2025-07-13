Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $19.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $355.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.19 and its 200-day moving average is $370.67. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AON has a 12 month low of $295.79 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

