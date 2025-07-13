Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $300.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $369.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.